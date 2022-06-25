US Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade ruling on abortion rights

Nationwide protests are calling for a summer of rage, after the US Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade - the constitutional right to an abortion. The decision means individual states can now ban the procedure. Half are expected to introduce new restrictions, with states like Louisiana and Texas already announcing a ban. President Joe Biden has described the move as a tragic error and urged states to enact laws to protect abortion access. Andy Roesgen reports from Washington. #Roevwade #Abortion #SupremeCourt