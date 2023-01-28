At least 24 people have died when a bus carrying 60 passengers, including an unknown number of Haitians, plunged over a cliff in northwestern Peru, police said.

The bus, belonging to the Qorianka Tours company, departed from Lima and was en route to Tumbes, on the border with Ecuador, when it went off the road near the town of Organos in Piura region, police said on Saturday.

Police at the scene told local media that the accident occurred at a difficult spot known as "Devil's Curve," but they said the cause remained under investigation.

An unknown number of injured passengers were transported to hospitals in El Alto and Mancora, popular resorts some 1,000 kilometres north of Lima.

Some passengers were from Haiti, the police said.

The number of Haitian migrants in Peru has been increasing, though the situation of those on the bus remains unclear.

Several passengers were thrown from the bus while others were trapped inside.

READ MORE:Lima remains tense as Peru shuts Machu Picchu tourist site

Tragedy amid unrest

The tragic incident comes amid unrest the country is facing since the ouster of former president Pedro Castillo, a move that ignited protests across the Andean country.

Earlier, the Congress voted against moving the elections from 2026 to December 2023, which is one of the protesters demands.

President Dina Boluarte later once again urged the Congress to find a way of a deepening political crisis by agreeing to snap elections in December.

In seven weeks of demonstrations, around 60 people have been killed in clashes between security forces and protesters.

The country has also been facing shortages in basic products, with increasingly expensive fuel and food prices.

READ MORE:Peru Congress declines president's proposal for holding early elections