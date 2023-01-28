WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul
Israelis flock to Tel Aviv and other cities to protest against judicial reform plans by PM Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government that protesters say will threaten democracy and promote corruption.
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul
Netanyahu government plans have sparked fierce debate in Israel, prompting large weekly demonstrations in Tel Aviv and other cities. / Reuters
January 28, 2023

Critics of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government have continued their protests in Israel, with thousands turning out in Tel Aviv and other cities to oppose the controversial judicial reform plan that aims to give politicians more control over the Supreme Court.

Demonstrators on Saturday also observed a minute of silence for those killed on Friday in occupied West Bank.

A gunman killed seven people and wounded three others in Neve Yaakov, an illegal Jewish settler neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed Palestinian territory.

The attack heightened fears of a spiral in bloodshed, a day after the Israeli raid in the West Bank left 10 Palestinians dead. 

Thousands gathered near the President Isaac Herzog's house in Jerusalem to protest the government's judicial overhaul, Haaretz reported. 

The plans have sparked fierce debate in Israel, prompting large weekly demonstrations in Tel Aviv and other cities with more than 100,000 protesters attending last week's demonstration.

Threat to democracy 

The plans, which the government says are needed to curb overreach by activist judges, have drawn fierce opposition from groups including lawyers, and raised concerns among business leaders, widening already deep political divisions in Israeli society.

Netanyahu has dismissed the protests, now in their fourth week, as a refusal by leftist opponents to accept the results of last November's election, which produced one of the most right-wing governments in Israel's history.

The protesters say the future of Israeli democracy is at stake if the plans, which would tighten government control over judicial appointments and limit the Supreme Court's powers to review government decisions, go through.

As well as threatening the independence of judges and weakening oversight of the government and parliament, they say the plans will undermine the rights of minorities and open the door to more corruption.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us