New mass shooting in California leaves multiple dead
Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside, police said, while the three who were killed were in a vehicle.
Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting happened just after 2:30 AM in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighbourhood. / AFP Archive
January 28, 2023

A shooting in Los Angeles has left at least three people dead and four others wounded.

Saturday's mass shooting was at least the sixth in California this month.

Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting happened just after 2:30 AM (1030 GMT) in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighbourhood.

Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were in a vehicle.

Their identities were not released. Those who were injured were taken to a hospital and are in critical condition.

Preciado said he did not have information on what led up to the shooting or if it occurred at a residence.

It's unclear if the suspect or suspects are in custody.

The early Saturday morning shooting comes on top of a massacre at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb last week that left 11 dead and nine wounded and shootings at two Half Moon Bay farms that left seven dead and one wounded.

The killings have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation’s toughest firearm laws and the lowest rates of gun deaths.

For the third straight year, the US in 2022 recorded over 600 mass shootings in which at least four people were killed or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
