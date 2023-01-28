WORLD
2 MIN READ
Injuries reported in second gun attack in old city of Jerusalem
It is second such attack which comes days after Israeli raid in West Bank's Jenin refugee camp that killed 10 Palestinians.
Injuries reported in second gun attack in old city of Jerusalem
Police said the suspect had been "neutralised," without commenting on whether he was dead or injured. / Reuters
January 28, 2023

Two people have been wounded in a gun attack outside Jerusalem's Old City, Israeli medics said, hours after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people a outside a synagogue in one of the deadliest such attacks in years.

"A 23-year-old male is in serious condition and a 47-year-old male in moderate to serious condition, with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies," a spokesman for Israel's Magen David Adom rescue emergency response service said on Saturday.

Israeli police claimed that a 13-year-old Palestinian boy was the assailant in the shooting in east Jerusalem adding that he was "neutralised and injured."

Earlier on Friday a gunman killed at least seven people and wounded three others near a synagogue on the outskirts of occupied East Jerusalem, a day after Israel killed ten Palestinians in the deadliest raid in the occupied West Bank in years.

MDA said it had received an emergency call about the attack at 10:42 am (0842 GMT).

READ MORE: Deadliest Israeli raid in West Bank in 20 years kills 10 Palestinians

New escalations 

"We were quickly on scene and saw two gunshot victims," MDA medic Fadi Dekidek said in a statement. 

The victims were "fully conscious" and had been taken to hospital, he added.

Israeli forces earlier on Saturday arrested dozens of Palestinians for questioning after one of the deadliest attacks Israel had witnessed in recent years.

READ MORE: Israel arrests dozens in Jerusalem, boosts forces in occupied West Bank

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us