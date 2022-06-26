WORLD
Russian missile hits a residential building in central Kiev
Russian missile attack on a residential building has killed one person and injured at least four others. US President Joe Biden has condemned the strikes - saying it's more of Russia's barbarism. The destroyed building - near the centre of Kiev - was hit by one of four cruise missiles launched by Russian forces. The city's mayor Vitali Klitschko says the strike was intended to 'intimidate Ukrainians' ahead of Tuesday's NATO summit in Madrid.
June 26, 2022
