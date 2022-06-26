June 26, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
At least 27 refugees killed in attempt to enter Spain's Melilla
The Mediterranean migrant crisis continues with tragedy in northern Morocco, at the border of the Spanish enclave of Melilla. Moroccan officials reported more than twenty migrants were killed when they rushed the fence to get inside. Spain's prime minister is backing the security forces as defenders of the border, but human rights groups aren't so sure.
