BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Russia defaults on foreign debt for the first time since 1917
Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 revolution, according to reports. The country missed a deadline of Sunday night to meet a 30-day grace period on interest payments of $100M on two Eurobonds originally due on May 27. Some Taiwanese holders of Russian Eurobonds said on Monday that they had not received interest payments due. That's after Russia's attempts to pay in its ruble currency were blocked by international sanctions. David Madden is a market analyst at Equiti Capital and he joined us in London. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #RussianRuble #RussiaDefaults
Russia defaults on foreign debt for the first time since 1917
June 27, 2022
Explore
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Trump defends Bondi amid MAGA backlash over Epstein files
North Korea offers full support to Russia on Ukraine: Kim Jong-un
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us