June 27, 2022
African Union calls for probe after 27 refugees killed at Melilla border
The African Union and human rights groups are calling for an immediate investigation into the deaths of over 20 migrants as they tried to cross from Morocco to the Spanish enclave of Melilla. David Otto from the Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies discusses what role human trafficking gangs play in this tragedy. #AfricanUnion #Melilla #Refugees
