June 27, 2022
TRT’s 12 Punto competition held in Istanbul
Türkiye’s largest script development and co-production platform, TRT’s 12 Punto, hosted its awards ceremony in Istanbul with the participation of directors, producers and film industry professionals from around the world. 12 Punto is a platform that aims to support projects at the screenwriting stage and to provide the Turkish film industry with qualified scripts. #TRT #12Punto #cinema
