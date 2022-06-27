June 27, 2022
Does Russia’s ambitions extend beyond Ukraine’s Donbass region?
After the fall of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to Russian forces over the weekend, Moscow-backed separatists are now advancing on neighbouring Lysychansk. Retired Air Vice-Marshal Sean Bell unpacks the Ukraine conflict and whether Moscow will extend the war beyond the capture of the Donbass region. #Russia #Ukraine #Donbassregion
