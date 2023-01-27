TÜRKİYE
Adrian Grenier arrives in Türkiye for TRT's climate change documentary
The documentary, which focuses on sustainable living and the climate crisis, will work with a wide range of experts and activists across the world to present practical solutions to the issues.
American actor and musician Adrian Grenier, known for his role as "Actor Vincent Chase" in the Emmy-winning TV series "Entourage", is a sustainable living advocate.
January 27, 2023

World-famous celebrity Adrian Grenier has arrived in Türkiye to appear as a host in a documentary under works by TRT World, Türkiye's first international English-language broadcaster, aired in 193 countries.

The single-episode feature-length documentary aims to raise awareness of the climate crisis and show steps taken to counter the issue in Türkiye and projects worldwide.

Adrian Grenier is an advocate for environmental causes. 

The documentary will be directed by Susan Gray, who has won Prix Europa, Best of Input awards, and was nominated for Emmys.

It will be shot in Türkiye, Egypt and the US and will see experts on the ground answering solutions to climate crisis across the world. 

Türkiye's Zero Waste Project

The main topics of the documentary are expected to be the most pressing environmental issues, such as heat, water scarcity, food safety and waste management.

Farmers, artists, athletes, and wide-range global environmental activists will be interviewed for effective solutions to urgent problems and challenges.

The production will provide wide coverage of practical, creative solutions presented by Türkiye under the Zero Waste Project, which is led by first lady Emine Erdogan. 

The project aims to highlight the importance of zero waste in fighting the climate crisis. It has received international praise, with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressing his gratitude to Türkiye's first lady during a conference in New York in September.

The UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on a zero waste initiative presented by Türkiye declaring March 30 International Day of Zero Waste.

The name of TRT World's documentary and release date has not been announced yet. 

SOURCE:TRT World
