WORLD
4 MIN READ
UN: Russia violating principles of child protection in Ukraine
The UN's refugee agency chief has said Russia giving Ukrainian children Russian nationalities and having them adopted goes against the fundamental principles of child protection.
UN: Russia violating principles of child protection in Ukraine
UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said Ukraine's president had asked his agency to "do more" to help children from occupied regions / AFP
January 27, 2023

Russia is violating the "fundamental principles of child protection" in wartime by giving Ukrainian children Russian passports and putting them up for adoption, the UN's refugee agency (UNHCR) chief told Reuters in an interview.

Speaking at the UNHCR offices on Friday in Kiev following a six-day tour of the country, Filippo Grandi said Ukraine's president had asked his agency to "do more" to help children from occupied regions to whom this was happening.

"Giving them (Russian) nationality or having them adopted goes against the fundamental principles of child protection in situations of war," Grandi said.

"This is something that is happening in Russia and must not happen," he added.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy, speaking after his meeting with Grandi on Wednesday, called for mechanisms to be set up to "defend and return" children and adults deported to Russia, as well as to punish those responsible.

READ MORE:Ukraine calls for banning Djokovic's father for flanking pro-Russia fans

Grandi said his agency was unable to estimate the number of children who had been given passports or put up for adoption, as access in Russia was extremely limited.

"We are seeking access all the time, and access has been rather rare, sporadic and not unfettered, if you see what I mean."

Russia has said accusations Ukrainian children have been abducted are false.

Future trends

Grandi highlighted two potential future trends in Ukraine's displacement crisis, which saw eight million Ukrainians flee abroad and several million more become internally displaced after Moscow's February 24 invasion last year.

The UNHCR chief said more refugees could return to Ukraine in the warm season, as happened in 2022 when the agency observed "hundreds of thousands" of returnees at the end of the summer - although that movement was halted by the onset of the cold.

Grandi also warned that an escalation in fighting could trigger a new wave of refugees, although these are likely to mostly be internal.

“What we have seen in the last few days is not very promising in this respect, everybody foresees that there will be a rise in hostilities, an escalation… and this is likely to generate a more displacement.”

Grandi painted a bleak global outlook, predicting that the number of displaced people, currently at 103 million, would "almost inevitably" grow in the coming years if the UN Security Council continued to be divided on key issues.

READ MORE:Ukraine's city of Odessa gets UNESCO World Heritage in Danger status

"If the world's supreme body to maintain peace and security is not able to do its job because of international divisions, then conflicts will continue to... expand, continue, not be resolved."

"That's what causes the 103 million to almost inevitably grow."

The UNHCR chief also urged countries to process prospective asylum seekers more quickly in order to stop unfounded asylum claims from clogging up the system.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us