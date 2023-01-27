Israel has launched air strikes on besieged Gaza after reporting rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, as tensions rise following the deadliest army raid on the occupied West Bank where Israel killed 10 Palestinians including a woman.

"The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is currently striking in the Gaza strip," an Israeli army statement read on Friday.

Security sources in Hamas governed Gaza, blockaded by Israel since 2005 from land, sea and air, told the AFP news agency there had been 15 strikes, with no one reported wounded.

The strikes came after an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday led to the largest single death toll in years of fighting.

Tensions flared after Israeli troops killed 10 Palestinians during the raid on the flashpoint town of Jenin.

Palestine announced three days of mourning.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority [PA], told reporters several hours after the raid that the Palestinian leadership had ordered a halt to the ties that Palestinian security forces maintain with Israel in a shared effort to contain Palestinian resistance movements.

Gulf countries slam Israel

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said it denounced Israeli forces' "storming of the city" that led to "the fall of a number of victims".

The ministry said Saudi Arabia rejected "serious violations of international law by the Israeli occupation forces" and called on the international community to take responsibility to "end the occupation, stop the Israeli escalati on and aggressions, and provide the necessary protection for civilians."

Kuwait and Oman also condemned the attack, their state news agencies said.

Thursday's fatalities bring the number of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank so far this year to 30, most of whom were shot by Israeli forces.

The raid comes after similar raids in 2022 — the deadliest year across the Palestinian territory since the United Nations records began in 2005.