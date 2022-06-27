At least ten killed in missile strike on Ukrainian shopping mall

Russian missiles have hit a busy shopping centre in central Ukraine. According to officials at least ten people are confirmed dead and dozens more have been injured. It happened in the large industrial city of Kremenchuk. President Vlodomyr Zelensky says at least a thousand people were inside the building at the time and it's feared the final death toll could be much higher. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports from Kiev.