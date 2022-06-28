GOOGLE AI: Should we be scared or embrace it?

Artificial intelligence is transforming the way we live - and for scientists it’s an exciting time as supercomputers develop at a rapid pace. But for the rest of us, we’re all still grappling with how we relate to these machines and whether we should think of ourselves as their users or cohabitants on this planet. Just what might a conscious AI do to us? Should we be scared or embrace it? GUESTS: Mary-Ann Russon Technology Reporter Michael Wooldridge Professor of Computer Science at University of Oxford Inma Martinez AI Pioneer & Data Scientist Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.