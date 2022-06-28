June 28, 2022
NATO's Stoltenberg says over 300,000 troops placed on high readiness
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has revealed plans to increase the number of its high readiness forces to more than 300,000 in response to Moscow’s attack on Ukraine. Retired US Brigadier General, Mark Kimmitt unpacks the chances of the military alliance getting involved in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. #NATO #Ukraine #Russia
