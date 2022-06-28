June 28, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN brokers talks between Libyan rivals factions to agree on elections
The heads of Libya's two rival legislative chambers have met in Geneva on Tuesday for negotiations aimed at restoring a United Nations-led election process that fell apart last December. Umberto Profazio from the International Institute for Strategic Studies explains whether Libya is ready for elections. #Libya #UN #Elections
