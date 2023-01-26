A group of Peruvian lawmakers have submitted a motion that looks to impeach President Dina Boluarte, according to a document seen by Reuters news agency, citing "permanent moral incapacity".

The move comes in the midst of violent protests following the impeachment and arrest of her predecessor, former president Pedro Castillo, that have left dozens dead.

The motion, signed by more than 20 leftist congressmen who support Castillo, must be approved by 52 votes before it can be debated in Congress.

It comes as thousands of Peruvians from Andean regions, many in traditional dress, marched in central Lima on Tuesday chanting "Dina assassin," blaming her for the deaths of more than 50 people, mainly demonstrators, since protests broke out last month.

READ MORE:Food, fuel shortages hit Peru as anti-Boluarte protests continue

Many Peruvians remain angry at the ouster of former president Castillo, who was arrested on December 7 after attempting to dissolve parliament and rule by decree.

Protests broke out almost immediately, largely fuelled by anger in poor rural regions in the south where inhabitants — mainly Indigenous — felt that Castillo represented their interests rather than those of the Lima elites.

Demonstrators have kept up weeks of protests and road blocks and are also demanding the dissolution of Congress and the rewriting of the constitution.

Boluarte has apologised several times for those killed in the protests but rules out resigning.

READ MORE:Pellets and stones fly in Lima as Peru's Boluarte calls for talks