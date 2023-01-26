WORLD
4 MIN READ
Bolivians join opposition's 'national assembly' to discuss future protests
Opposition-led movement discusses release of political prisoners and judicial reforms, including whether to resume protests over Santa Cruz Governor Luis Camacho's arrest.
Bolivians join opposition's 'national assembly' to discuss future protests
Santa Cruz's assembly demands amnesty law be passed within 30 days, releasing Camacho and other political prisoners. / AP
January 26, 2023

Bolivians nationwide have participated in an opposition-led "national assembly" to discuss a slew of proposals, including whether to restart protests which ignited in December over the arrest of Santa Cruz Governor Luis Camacho.

The assembly, where many across the country called for judicial reform and the release of political prisoners, took place on Wednesday after the protests were suspended last week.

Weeks-long protests broke out after Camacho, who has long challenged the left-wing federal government in La Paz, was arrested for his alleged role in the unrest in 2019, which saw president Evo Morales flee the country.

Camacho's home base of Santa Cruz, a relatively wealthy agricultural stronghold, turned out one of the most radical speeches, where civic leader Romulo Calvo claimed that the government had ordered a "massacre" and proposed a local guard.

Late on Wednesday, police in Santa Cruz used tear gas on protesters who threw firecrackers at police stationed near the assembly place.

Santa Cruz's assembly demanded an amnesty law be passed within 30 days, releasing Camacho and other political prisoners, and called on the opposition to form a single political party to oppose the ruling MAS party in 2025.

In the town of Potosi, long faithful to MAS, the town council called for the release of local politician Marco Pumari and demanded a guarantee of royalties on the exploitation of the country's rich and largely untapped lithium reserves, of up to 20 percent.

Punishing 'coup'

President Luis Arce had earlier received the backing of mining workers at a massive rally in the south of the country, where he criticised the right for trying to give lessons in democracy.

Luis Camacho remains in pre-trial detention, despite appeals to be placed under house arrest, and has appeared in court several times in recent days.

Prosecutors charge Camacho, who was then a Santa Cruz civic leader, with creating the "power vacuum" behind the resignation of former president Morales. Camacho denies the accusations.

Morales declared victory in a disputed election, which would have given him a fourth-consecutive term, but election monitors suspected fraud, sparking protests leading to his resignation.

Senate Vice President Jeanine Anez, a right-wing leader, was sworn in as interim president and led the country until Morales ally Luis Arce won elections in 2020.

The leftist government has since prosecuted opposition leaders for the unrest, which they call a "coup."

Anez received a 10-year prison sentence last year.

"Political prisoners can have impartial justice," she wrote in a letter read at the La Paz assembly by her daughter.

"We in the opposition have the obligation to show the country that we have learned from our mistakes, and we will work together for impartial justice, democracy and freedom."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us