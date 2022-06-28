At least 46 bodies found inside abandoned truck in San Antonio

In the US-- a stunning scene of mass death: At least 46 bodies, found inside a truck, in a presumed people-smuggling operation in southern Texas. 16 people survived, four of them children, and were hospitalized in San Antonio for heat exhaustion. Police have detained three people, but who they are and how they're connected with the deaths is not yet clear. Claire Herriot has more. #Texas #peoplesmuggling #truckdeaths