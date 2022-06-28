UN to broker new talks between Libya rivals to agree on elections

The heads of Libya's two rival legislative chambers have met in Geneva on Tuesday for negotiations aimed at restoring a United Nations-led election process that fell apart last December. The North African nation has experienced more than a decade of chaos and conflict since former leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted in 2011. And the political situation in this oil-rich nation remains extremely complicated.