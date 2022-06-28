WORLD
Protests Erupt After Tunisia’s President Says Islam Will Not Be State Religion
Last year, Tunisia's president Kais Saied took drastic steps that sparked crisis after crisis. He dissolved the government and sacked parliament. Mass protests have engulfed the country ever since. Now Saied's latest move is fuelling renewed outrage. The dismissal of dozens of judges and the president declaring Islam will not be the state religion. Thousands of protesters hit the streets in the capital Tunis, condemning the moves. Saied received a new draft constitution last week that he will have to approve before a referendum, which is expected to be held next month. The Tunisian president has faced growing criticism for consolidating nearly every executive branch under his control. Protesters have been demanding more political and economic reforms as the country grips with skyrocketing inflation and high unemployment. More than a decade ago, Tunisia was the first to see mass uprisings, that evenutally spread across the region, toppling long-time governments in Libya, Egypt and Yemen. So is Saied proving his critics right, is he taking Tunisia back to the era of one-man rule? Guests: Salih Yasun Political Analyst Yasmine Akrimi North Africa Analyst at Brussels International Centre
June 28, 2022
