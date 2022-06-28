Brussels launches charm offensive to woo India away from Russia

The EU and US have ratcheted-up sanctions on Russia, but many other countries have refused to isolate Moscow. In particular, India and China, have remained neutral. And as Bejing and Moscow continue to grow closer, Brussels has launched a major charm offensive towards New Delhi to try to bolster its presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Let's look at what's at stake. #India #Russia #EU