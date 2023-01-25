WORLD
2 MIN READ
Strike over pay at Berlin airport grounds all flights - operator
Around 300 take-offs and landings with just under 35,000 passengers were originally planned for Wednesday.
Strike over pay at Berlin airport grounds all flights - operator
The union said it expects many workers to participate in the strike. / Reuters
January 25, 2023

Staff at Germany's BER airport in the capital Berlin went on strike on Wednesday to press their pay demands, and the airport operator said all regular passenger flights were cancelled as a result.

"The airport company must assume in this situation that no regular passenger flights can take place at BER on this day," a spokesperson said.

The Ver.di union called on airport staff in ground services, aviation security and the airport company to strike in the wage dispute.

It called the one-day work stoppage over what it said was insufficient progress in wage talks.

"The reason for the strike are parallel pay negotiations for which no solution has yet been found in all three areas," the union said earlier Monday.

The union said it expects many workers to participate and all air traffic to and from Berlin to be affected by the all-day strike.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us