June 29, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye signs memorandum with Sweden, Finland NATO bids
Türkiye, Finland and Sweden have agreed a last-minute deal which will pave the way for the two Nordic countries to be formally invited to join NATO at this week's summit. The deal covers most of the Turkish government's security concerns, including the PKK terror group. Türkiye has also pledged to help Finland and Sweden deal with any potential security threats.
Türkiye signs memorandum with Sweden, Finland NATO bids
Explore