TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye postpones trilateral talks with Sweden, Finland after Quran burning
The meeting that was to take place in Brussels in February was postponed to a later date at Ankara's request, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
Türkiye postpones trilateral talks with Sweden, Finland after Quran burning
Sources from Ankara did not specify when the meeting would take place. / TRTWorld
January 24, 2023

Türkiye has postponed a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland over the Nordic countries' NATO bid scheduled for February after the Swedish government allowed an anti-Muslim provocateur to burn a copy of the Quran in Stockholm.

The recent provocative act against Muslims by Rasmus Paludan, leader of Denmark’s far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, took place in front of the Turkish Embassy in the Swedish capital over the weekend.

The meeting that was to take place in Brussels in February was postponed to a later date at Ankara's request, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The sources did not specify when the meeting would take place.

On Monday, President Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden should not expect Türkiye's support for its NATO membership after the incident.

"Those who caused such a disgrace in front of our embassy should not expect any benevolence from us regarding their NATO membership applications," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

READ MORE: Why Sweden escalates tensions with Türkiye, jeopardising its NATO entry

NATO applications

Erdogan said if Sweden "does not show respect to the religious beliefs" of Muslims in Türkiye and around the world, it will not receive any support from Ankara for its NATO bid.

Türkiye had also previously demanded the extradition of more than 100 wanted individuals from Sweden.

On Tuesday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he wants Stockholm to return to "dialogue" with Ankara on NATO. He said failure to join NATO would have security consequences for Sweden.

Earlier in the day, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto suggested that his country may have to join NATO without Sweden.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in May, abandoning decades of military non-alignment, a decision spurred by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Any country joining NATO requires the unanimous approval of member states.

But Türkiye – a NATO member for more than 70 years – voiced objections, accusing the two countries of tolerating and even supporting terror groups, including the PKK.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Sweden and Finland had previously committed to joining the alliance together.

READ MORE: Finland must consider joining NATO without Sweden - Finnish FM

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us