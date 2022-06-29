June 29, 2022
Hutchinson: Guiliani said we are going to the Capitol on January 6
A former White House aide says Donald Trump urged his supporters to storm the US Capitol building on the 6th of January last year, even though he knew many of them were carrying weapons. Cassidy Hutchinson is the first member of the Trump administration to testify in public before the committee, which is investigating the riot that day.
