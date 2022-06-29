OPEC+ has fallen 562M barrels short of promised crude output since 2020

The world's oil exporters, for the past two years and counting, have consistently failed to meet their commitments on how much crude to pump out of the ground. The expanded global oil cartel known as OPEC+ agrees on how much each member should produce every month. But since May of 2020, the group has fallen more than half a billion barrels short of its commitments to its clients around the world. Han Tan is the chief market analyst at Exinity Group and he joined us in Abu Dhabi. #OPEC #OilSupply #OilPrices