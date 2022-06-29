Finland, Sweden agree to address Türkiye's security concerns

Turkiye has agreed to lift its objections to Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership bids. As part of the trilateral deal, the Nordic countries agreed to address Türkiye's concerns about terrorism and arms exports. Hakki Ocal from Ibn Haldun University unpacks whether Ankara can feel confident its security concerns are being taken seriously by the alliance. #Turkiye #Sweden #Finland