Türkiye, Sweden and Finland sign deal to address Ankara’s security concerns

Sweden and Finland have agreed to co-operate in Türkiye's fight against the PKK terror group and its offshoots. The three sides have signed a memorandum paving the way for the Nordic countries to join the NATO alliance. Senior Newsweek foreign policy writer Tom O'Connor explains what the deal means for Türkiye’s security situation. #NATO #Türkiye #PKK