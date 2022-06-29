June 29, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will Sweden and Finland now support Turkiye’s fight against terror groups in Syria?
Sweden and Finland have agreed to co-operate in Türkiye's fight against the PKK terror group and its offshoots. Kadir Ustun, the executive director of the SETA Foundation, discusses how the two Nordic countries will support Ankara’s fight against terror groups in northern Syria. #Sweden #Finland #PKKTerror
Will Sweden and Finland now support Turkiye’s fight against terror groups in Syria?
Explore