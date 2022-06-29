The Court v. The People | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

Two rulings last week by the US Supreme Court one overturning a 50-year-old court decision that guaranteed a woman’s national right to terminate a pregnancy, the other expanding the right to bear arms have thrown America’s growing divisions into sharp relief, calling into question whether the Court truly represents public opinion in the US. Guests: Fred Hicks, Democratic Political Strategist; Stephen Stamboulieh, Attorney for Gun Owners of America Stephen Marche, Author of The Next Civil War - Dispatches from the American Future