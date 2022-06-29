Iraq’s New Lawmakers

When Muqtada al Sadr ordered his 73 lawmakers to resign, it was a huge political gamble. The controversial cleric's party went from having the most seats in parliament, to having none for the first time in more than 15 years. And what makes his decision even more surprising is that his lawmakers were replaced by his biggest rivals. The Coordination Framework is an alliance mostly made up of Iran backed Shia parties and now they’re the biggest bloc in parliament. Ali al Dabbagh Former Iraqi Government Spokesperson Dhiaa al Asadi Former Chair of the Sadrist Political Office