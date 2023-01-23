WORLD
Ambulance workers begin strike in England, Wales
Unions are complaining that the British government has not made sincere efforts to resolve the pay dispute.
Strikes by NHS staff began last month / Reuters
January 23, 2023

Thousands of British ambulance workers are beginning industrial action due to the ongoing dispute over pay.

Unite and Unison unions earlier announced that thousands of their members would walkout across England and in Wales, calling on the public to show solidarity with them on picket lines.

Unison members' strike action is taking place on Monday across five ambulance services in England and two Liverpool Hospitals, while Unite's members are on strike in the West Midlands, North West, North East, East Midlands and Wales.

Also, GMB union members are on strike at West Midlands ambulance service. GMB members at North West Ambulance Service will also hold another strike on Tuesday.

'Talk pay now'

On the new strikes, Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said earlier that GMB’s ambulance workers are "angry" and "they are done."

"Our message to the Government is clear - talk pay now," she added in a statement last week.

Meanwhile, many unions, including train drivers to health care staff, announced last week a new wave of strikes for February and March.

The largest strike in NHS history is scheduled for Feb. 6 with both ambulance workers and nurses holding joint action.

