June 29, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish, US presidents hold high-level meeting on sidelines of NATO summit
Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been holding talks with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid. Both leaders discussed the Ukraine crisis, NATO expansion and other matters of mutual concern. Tarik Oguzlu weighs in on the significance of this meeting. #Biden #Erdogan #Ukraine
Turkish, US presidents hold high-level meeting on sidelines of NATO summit
Explore