Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed the country's elections date as May 14.

"I am grateful to God that we will be walking side by side with you, our first-time voting youth, in the elections that will be held on May 14," Erdogan said on Sunday at a youth gathering in the Turkish city of Bursa.

Erdogan said he will use his authority as president to start the electoral calendar on March 10, which will trigger a 60-day-processing period by the high electoral board.

Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections were scheduled to be held on June 18, but Erdogan had previously signalled the vote could be held at a slightly earlier date.

An official of his AK Party has previously said that an election in June would coincide with the summer holiday season when people are travelling.

The Turkish parliament will make a final decision on the exact date of the polls.

Meanwhile, Erdogan's opposition enters the campaign divided over everything from policy to strategy and has not agreed on a candidate to field against him.

The six opposition politicians intend to hold their next discussions about a presidential candidate on January 26, and are expected to make an announcement in February.

