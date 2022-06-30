BIZTECH
China factory activity shows growth for first time in four months
Chinese markets rose on Thursday as government data showed factory activity grew in June, for the first time in four months. That's as authorities lifted a strict lockdown in Shanghai, buoying growth in production and new orders, and as a rebound in the services sector is pressing on. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 50.2 in June from 49.6 in May. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis, and the index has been under 50 since March. For more on China's economic recovery, we spoke to Stephen Innes, who is SPI Asset Management Managing Partner in Bangkok. #China #ChinaEconomy #ChinaFactoryActivity
June 30, 2022
