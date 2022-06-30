Israeli lawmakers vote to hold early election on November 1

Israeli lawmakers have voted to dissolve parliament and hold an early national election on November 1st. This will be the country's fifth election in less than four years, and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has previously said he won't run for another term. Political analyst Akiva Eldar explains whether the coming elections will finally bring some stability to the country. #Israel #Knesset #YairLapid