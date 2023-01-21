Having hung Turkish President Erdogan's effigy in Stockholm a few days ago, supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group staged another provocative demonstration in the Swedish capital.

Gathering at Norra Bantorget Square in Stockholm, supporters of the terror group demanded the cancellation of the memorandum of understanding that was signed between Sweden, Finland and Türkiye last summer to address Ankara's concerns about the PKK's operations in the two Nordic countries.

The supporters were carrying pieces of cloth symbolising the terrorist group and posters of its ringleader Abdullah Ocalan and again hung a puppet – likened to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – by the feet on a pole.

Accompanied by police, supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group marched to the Medborgarplatsen area.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement about the demonstration, saying "Türkiye condemns Sweden for allowing demonstration by supporters of PKK terror group in Stockholm," and once again "calls on Swedish authorities to take concrete steps against terrorists."

Türkiye summoned Sweden's envoy on Friday and warned that allowing the propaganda activities of PKK and affiliated circles stood in clear violation of the tripartite agreement.

Earlier this month and last November, PKK supporters in the country also staged similar demonstrations, which drew a strong reaction from Ankara.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK –– listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU –– has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

Türkiye, Finland and Sweden signed a memorandum last June at the NATO summit in Madrid to address Ankara's legitimate security concerns, paving the way for the two Nordic countries' eventual membership in the alliance.

Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have warned that Türkiye will not give the nod to the memberships of Sweden and Finland until the memorandum is implemented.

Unanimous consent from all 30 existing allied countries is required for a country to join NATO.