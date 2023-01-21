WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sweden hosts another provocative demonstration by PKK/YPG supporters
Accompanied by police, supporters of the PKK/YPG terror group marched to the Medborgarplatsen area in Stockholm.
Sweden hosts another provocative demonstration by PKK/YPG supporters
Sympathizers of the terror group demanded cancellation of MoU signed between Sweden, Finland and Türkiye to address Ankara's legitimate security concerns. / Reuters
January 21, 2023

Having hung Turkish President Erdogan's effigy in Stockholm a few days ago, supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group staged another provocative demonstration in the Swedish capital.

Gathering at Norra Bantorget Square in Stockholm, supporters of the terror group demanded the cancellation of the memorandum of understanding that was signed between Sweden, Finland and Türkiye last summer to address Ankara's concerns about the PKK's operations in the two Nordic countries.

The supporters were carrying pieces of cloth symbolising the terrorist group and posters of its ringleader Abdullah Ocalan and again hung a puppet – likened to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – by the feet on a pole.

Accompanied by police, supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group marched to the Medborgarplatsen area.

READ MORE:Türkiye strongly condemns 'vile attack' against Quran in Sweden

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement about the demonstration, saying "Türkiye condemns Sweden for allowing demonstration by supporters of PKK terror group in Stockholm," and once again "calls on Swedish authorities to take concrete steps against terrorists." 

Türkiye summoned Sweden's envoy on Friday and warned that allowing the propaganda activities of PKK and affiliated circles stood in clear violation of the tripartite agreement.

Earlier this month and last November, PKK supporters in the country also staged similar demonstrations, which drew a strong reaction from Ankara.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK –– listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU –– has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE:PKK terror group supporters in Sweden continue anti-Türkiye provocations

Türkiye, Finland and Sweden signed a memorandum last June at the NATO summit in Madrid to address Ankara's legitimate security concerns, paving the way for the two Nordic countries' eventual membership in the alliance.

Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have warned that Türkiye will not give the nod to the memberships of Sweden and Finland until the memorandum is implemented.

Unanimous consent from all 30 existing allied countries is required for a country to join NATO.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us