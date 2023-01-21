WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army shoots dead Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
Tensions have soared in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli military has been conducting near-nightly arrest raids since last spring.
Israeli army shoots dead Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
A ministry statement said Tarik Odeh Maali, 41, was shot and killed by Israeli forces near the town of Kufr Nimeh, northwest of Ramallah. / AA Archive
January 21, 2023

A Palestinian man has been shot dead by Israeli army forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement identified the man as Tarik Odeh Maali, 41, who was shot and killed by Israeli forces near the town of Kufr Nimeh, northwest of Ramallah.

The Israeli army said the Palestinian was killed in an alleged stabbing attempt near Sde Efraim settlement in the occupied West Bank.

A military statement said the Palestinian attempted to stab an Israeli settler but was 'neutralised' by Israeli forces.

READ MORE:UN members voice 'concern' at Israel's punitive measures against Palestine

'Deadliest year' since 2004

Tensions have soared in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli military has been conducting near-nightly arrest raids since last spring.

Earlier Sunday, a Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank for allegedly trying to grab a soldier's gun.

A day later, Israeli security forces shot and killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy during an early morning military raid in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said. 

Violence and unrest have raged for months in the occupied West Bank, which Israel has been occupying since the 1967 Middle East war, along with occupied east Jerusalem and Gaza.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank and occupied east Jerusalem in 2022, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B'Tselem, making it the deadliest year since 2004.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us