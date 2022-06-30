June 30, 2022
Biden thanks Türkiye, signals support for Turkish F-16s
US President Joe Biden has thanked Türkiye’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan for dropping his opposition to Finland and Sweden’s accession into NATO. Biden also signaled Washington’s willingness to discuss other key bilateral issues, including Ankara’s plan to buy US F-16 warplanes. Mark Meirowitz from SUNY Maritime College weighs in on the road ahead for US-Turkish ties. #Biden #Erdogan #F16s
