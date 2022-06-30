June 30, 2022
WORLD
UN warns of unprecedented global hunger crisis fueled by conflict
G7 nations this week committed 4.5 billion dollars to protect the world's most vulnerable from malnutrition, and called on Moscow to end its blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports. But aid agencies are warning the world's richest countries that sanctions on Russia are worsening food shortages. Let’s take a look. #FoodCrisis #Malnutrition
