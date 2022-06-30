The pinnacle of Turkish horse-racing | The Gazi Derby

Türkiye's oldest horse race, the Gazi Derby, took place in Istanbul on Sunday. Twenty-two thoroughbred horses and their jockeys competed for one of the country's most coveted pieces of silverware. Our own Talha Duman was at the Veli Efendi Hippodrome and tells us more about the event that's thrillled horse-racing fans for almost one century. #GaziDerby #HorseRace