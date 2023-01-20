WORLD
Peru grapples with 'nationwide chaos' as protests spread
Thousands of protesters demanding ouster of President Dina Boluarte pour into capital Lima, clashing with police and receiving tear gas.
Human rights groups accuse police and army of using deadly firearms. / AP
January 20, 2023

Tensions have flared again in Peru as police clashed with protesters in capital Lima in anti-government demonstrations that are spreading across the country.

Police officers on Friday night used tear gas to repel demonstrators throwing glass bottles and stones, as fires burned in the streets, local TV footage showed.

The unrest paused for a short-lived respite on Friday after clashes between protesters and police on Thursday night.

Earlier, Lima woke up to find one of the city's most historic buildings burnt to the ground after a night of fresh anti-government protests that extended across the country, as the president vowed to get tougher on "vandals."

A near-century old mansion in central Lima was destroyed after catching fire. Authorities on Friday were investigating the causes and lamented the loss of a "monumental asset."

The government rejected rumours that the fire, which had no casualties, was caused by a tear gas bomb thrown by the police during the violent clashes.

The incident came after thousands of protesters descended on Lima earlier this week, calling for sweeping change and angered by the mounting death toll from the protests, which officially rose to 45 on Thursday.

New clashes in Arequipa

Meanwhile, in Arequipa, fresh clashes broke out between demonstrators and police, while operations at the region's main airport were suspended on Thursday.

The city of Cusco's airport and another in the southern city of Juliaca also were attacked.

"It's nationwide chaos, you can't live like this. We are in a terrible uncertainty , the economy, vandalism," said Lima resident Leonardo Rojas.

The government this week extended a state of emergency to six regions, curtailing some civil rights.

But President Dina Boluarte has dismissed calls to resign and for snap elections, instead calling for dialogue and promising to punish those involved in the unrest.

"All the rigor of the law will fall on those people who have acted with vandalism," Boluarte said on Thursday.

Some locals pointed the finger at Boluarte for "not taking any action" to quell the protests, which began on December 7 in respons e to the ouster and arrest of former president Pedro Castillo, who illegally tried to dissolve Congress.

Human rights groups have accused the police and army of using deadly firearms. The police say protesters have used weapons and homemade explosives.

