Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM
Hipkins, 44, must still get an endorsement on Sunday from his Labour Party colleagues in Parliament but that is just a formality now.
January 20, 2023

Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader of the Labour party and New Zealand's prime minister after being the only candidate to be nominated for the role, the Labour Party has said.

Hipkins is expected to be confirmed as the new leader by a meeting of Labour's 64 lawmakers, or Caucus, on Sunday.

First elected to parliament for the Labour Party in 2008, the 44-year-old Hipkins became a household name fronting the government's response to the pandemic after being appointed minister for Covid-19 in November 2020.

Hipkins is currently minister for the Police, Education, Public Service and serves as leader of the House.

Former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark said Ardern had "faced a level of hatred and vitriol" that was "unprecedented in our country".

Political commentator Josie Pagani has described Hipkins as "sensible, likeable, tough and capable".

General election 

A Horizon Research snap poll obtained by local media organisation Stuff on Friday showed that Hipkins was the most popular potential candidate among voters, with the backing of 26 percent of those surveyed.

Hipkins' confirmation by Labour lawmakers at a meeting on Sunday afternoon is expected to be a formality.

Ardern will then tender her resignation to the Governor General before Hipkins is appointed.

Hipkins will remain the prime minister until the party's term ends.

A general election will be held on October 14, with some polls showing Labour will struggle to hold on to power.

A Taxpayers' Union-Curia poll released on Friday based on data from before Ardern's announcement she would resign showed Labour's popularity falling to 31.7 percent, while the opposition New Zealand National Party was backed by 37.2 percent of respondents.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
