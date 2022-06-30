June 30, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel set for fifth general election in less than four years
Israel's shaky eight party coalition government has collapsed, the parliament is dissolved and a new election has been set for November 1st. It will be the country's fifth national election in less than four years. Yossi Mekelberg, from the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House unpacks what to expect from this election. #Israel #Election #Netanyahu
