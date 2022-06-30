WORLD
Roe v Wade overturned - Abortion - What happens now?
The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe V Wade - a historic move that has shocked the nation. While Pro-Life supporters see this decision as a success, Pro-Choice advocates say this is a devastating move for women's rights. But what about the rights of the unborn child? Well, States now get to decide just that and will put in place their own laws to either allow abortion up to a certain point, or ban it outright. Nexus speaks to Eric Johnston, a lawyer responsible for drafting Alabama's 'Human Life Protection Act' - one of the strictest laws that has come into effect. He says that the unborn child is a person deserving of the Right to protection. And Titus Nichols a lawyer who ran as a Democratic candidate for the State Senate in Georgia earlier this year. He says that this ruling will lead to other legal matters between states and places a great burden on women seeking medical attention.
June 30, 2022
