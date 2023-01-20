WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK police to investigate video of PM Sunak not wearing seatbelt
Police spokesperson says authorities are "aware of the matter and we will be looking into it" while Downing Street says that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak "fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises".
UK police to investigate video of PM Sunak not wearing seatbelt
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says: "Rishi Sunak's expensive private jet habit is costing the environment and the taxpayer dear." / AFP
January 20, 2023

British police will be "looking into" a video in which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak can be seen riding in a car without a seatbelt - an "error of judgment" for which he has apologised, according to Downing Street.

In Thursday's video, produced for distribution on Sunak's social media channels, the seatbelt-less Conservative leader speaks from the back seat of a moving car about his policies for boosting growth during a trip to Lancashire in England's north.

Failing to wear a seatbelt is punishable by a fine of up to $619 (500 pounds).

A Lancashire police spokesperson said authorities were "aware of the matter and we will be looking into it". 

'An error of judgment'

A spokesperson for Downing Street said that Sunak "fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises".

"The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt," the spokesperson added. 

"It was an error of judgment. He removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which you've seen, but he accepts that was a mistake."

Sunak's transportation habits had already been a talking point in the United Kingdom, with his political rivals taking aim at his use of a jet to make multiple short flights in recent days.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: "Rishi Sunak's expensive private jet habit is costing the environment and the taxpayer dear."

A spokesperson, however, defended the decision, saying Sunak used "different modes of transport depending on what's... the best use of his time to enable him to get around the entire UK".

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak vows 'stability and unity' as UK's next prime minister

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us