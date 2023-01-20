WORLD
3 MIN READ
Possible Ardern successors to start making bids in New Zealand
Commentators point to several Jacinda Ardern ministers as possible candidates for PM role, including Minister of Education and Police Chris Hipkins and Minister of Justice Kiri Allen.
Possible Ardern successors to start making bids in New Zealand
Ardern says she has no regrets about her decision to step down and will remain neutral during election.
January 20, 2023

Candidates to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand's prime minister after her shock resignation are expected to emerge ahead of a leadership vote on Sunday.

Ardern, 42, said on Thursday she had "no more in the tank" to continue leading the country and would step down no later than early February and not seek re-election.

Chris Hipkins, a minister in her government and a top contender for the job, told news organisation Newshub on Friday that he expected Labour lawmakers to reach a consensus on a new candidate, but declined to say whether he planned to run.

"We do have a responsibility to make sure that we're making these decisions in the best interests of New Zealanders," he said.

"They will absolutely know who the next leader is going to be as those conversations finally conclude."

If a candidate cannot secure two-thirds of the available votes on Sunday, the leadership contest will go to the wider membership.

READ MORE:Jacinda Ardern: Four things that proved her leadership skills

Possible successors 

Commentators point to several Ardern ministers as possible candidates for the role, including Hipkins, the former Covid minister and current minister of education and police, and current Minister of Justice Kiri Allen.

Ardern told media at Napier Airport on Friday that she intended to remain neutral during the election.

"I think the most important thing is that we focus on the process, it is swift, that (it) ensures that the team is able to move quickly back to focusing on the issues that matter for New Zealanders," she said.

She added she had no regrets about her decision to step down.

The winner will become prime minister until the next general election.

Ardern's term as the leader will conclude no later than February 7, and a general election will be held on October 14.

Labour has been struggling in the polls.

A Taxpayers Union-Curia poll released on Friday using data before Ardern stepped down saw Labour’s popularity fall to 31.7 percent, down from 1.4 percent last month, while the opposition New Zealand National Party holds 37.2 percent of the vote.

READ MORE: New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern to quit as PM next month

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us